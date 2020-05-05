/
Ananya Panday: Here's how you can rock a pantsuit by taking inspiration from the Khaali Peeli actress
Ananya Panday is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Apart from acting, Ananya is also popularly known for her fashionable appearances. Pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing and today, we take a look at times she wore a pantsuit and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Check out!
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: May 5, 2020 12:19 pm
1 / 5
Style goals
Ananya Panday is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Though she is just two films old, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Ananya made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's directorial Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the same. Speaking about making her Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday said that it was always her dream to try her luck in films and that it's unfair for people to say that she is not allowed to have a dream because she comes from a certain family. Ananya also further mentioned she is very lucky to have got this chance and revealed she auditioned for the movie twice and only then she was selected for the same. "I will never be feeling guilty in anyway because I auditioned for the movie twice. I was work-shopping with Punit for a year after that. So, from inside I worked for this and I don't have that guilt in me," said the actress. Post her debut film, Ananya Panday was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Fans loved her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in the same. Up next, Ananya will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The stunning actress has also signed a film opposite South star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya and Vijay starrer is tentatively titled as Fighter. Other than that, she has signed a movie opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone as well. Apart from acting, Ananya is also popularly known for her fashionable appearances. So far, Ananya Panday has won hearts with every promotional look of hers. From rocking a monochrome look to slaying in printed outfits and more, Ananya's style has been impressive. The Khaali Peeli star has proved she has got an amazing style sense. In an interview with Times of India, Ananya revealed that she takes fashion inspiration from her dad Chunky Panday. The actress said that she has learned from her father that if you are pleased with what you are wearing, the others around you too will feel the same. Ananya has been spotted wearing pantsuit. Pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing and today, we take a look at times she wore a pantsuit and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Check out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 5
Airport look
During one of her airport outings, Ananya was spotted wearing a grey pantsuit and she looked absolutely stunning in the same. The Khaali Peeli star's hair and makeup were on point. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 5
Style on point
This is one of the best looks of the actress. She wore a neon pantsuit and added a modern touch to her stunning look with a cropped blazer jacket and high-waisted pants. The actress accessorised her look with a matching belt.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 5
Stunning and how!
Ananya loves to experiment with fashion. For Pati, Patni Aur Woh promotions, she wore a blazer and paired it with a dark brown bralette and knee length cropped shorts.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 5
Lady in black
Ananya has stunned in black outfits on several occasions. For Pati, Patni Aur Woh promotions, Ananya wore a black pantsuit and styled her hair in loose curls. What do you think of this look?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
