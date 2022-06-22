Ananya Panday loves to flaunt her gorgeous and sassy phone cases & these 5 PICS are a proof

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya has made her space in the big and glamourous world of B'Town. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, Ananya has been in the limelight. Everyone loves Ananya’s chirpy and bubbly personality. On the profession front, Ananya will be next seen in the pan-Indian movie Liger alongside Vijay Leverakonda which is a great opportunity. Apart from her performances in films, Ananya also keeps them entertained on social media and is quite active there. The actress keeps her fans updated on her Instagram space and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life. We noticed that Ananya loves to have fun and cute phone cases and pose with them often. Here are some of his amazing pictures where her phone cases stole the light!
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's current phone case is pink and bling. It even comes with an adorable charms chain that makes the whole phone case all the more beautiful and extra.
Like most of us, Ananya's phone is her best friend and is always with her, through thick and thin. Even this phone case is quite beautiful and even has a deep message - 'It is never a bad idea to be kind'.
Ananya has to be the Bollywood actress with one of the most stylish phone covers. The whole vibe of this picture is just beautiful and aesthetic, be it Ananya's gorgeous necklace or her fashionable phone case.
We love this phone case a lot as well. While it is not as extra as the other phone cases that Ananya owns, it is just too adorable and puts a smile on your smile!
Ananya loves to style nude-coloured and monochromatic outfits. Her beautiful phone adds a gorgeous pop of colour and makes the outfit even cooler.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app