Ananya Panday loves to flaunt her gorgeous and sassy phone cases & these 5 PICS are a proof

1 / 6

Ananya Panday and cute phone cases

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. Although only a few films old, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya has made her space in the big and glamourous world of B'Town. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, Ananya has been in the limelight. Everyone loves Ananya’s chirpy and bubbly personality. On the profession front, Ananya will be next seen in the pan-Indian movie Liger alongside Vijay Leverakonda which is a great opportunity. Apart from her performances in films, Ananya also keeps them entertained on social media and is quite active there. The actress keeps her fans updated on her Instagram space and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life. We noticed that Ananya loves to have fun and cute phone cases and pose with them often. Here are some of his amazing pictures where her phone cases stole the light!

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram