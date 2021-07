1 / 8

Ananya Panday's pictures with her family

Ananya Panday is a well-known Bollywood actor. She made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Ananya Panday was praised for her performance in the movie. She was the winner of the Filmfare Award and Zee Cine Award for the Best Female Debut. In 2020, Ananya Panday appeared in Khaali Peeli, which released on the OTT platform, Zee 5, due to the pandemic. Fans are now awaiting Ananya Panday’s upcoming sports drama movie, Liger. The movie is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, and features Telugu star, Vijay Deverakonda, who will make his Bollywood debut. The multi-lingual movie is expected to have a theatrical release on September 9, 2021. Ananya Panday has a huge fan base at a very young age. Even though she is often busy working, the actor shares a very close relationship with her family. Here are pictures of Ananya Panday with her family that will prove the starlet is a complete family girl. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram