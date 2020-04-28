/
Ananya Panday: From rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan to college controversy, 5 times she broke the internet
Right from her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan to college controversy and more, Ananya Panday has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times the Khaali Peeli star took the internet by storm.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
April 28, 2020
5 times Ananya Panday made headlines
Ananya Panday is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The actress was popular even before she made her entry in B-town. Ananya enjoys a great fan following on social media and post her debut, her fan following increased. The stunning actress made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the same. Ananya managed to win hearts over her debut performance. Speaking about becoming an actress and making her Bollywood debut, Ananya said that it was always her dream to try her luck in films and that it's unfair for people to say that she is not allowed to have a dream because she comes from a certain family. The stunning actress also further mentioned she is very lucky to have got this chance and that she auditioned for the movie twice and only then she was selected for the same. "I will never be feeling guilty in anyway because I auditioned for the movie twice. I was work-shopping with Punit for a year after that. So, from inside I worked for this and I don't have that guilt in me." Post her debut movie, Ananya was seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the same. Up next, Ananya will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She has also signed a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is tentatively titled as Fighter. The duo's pictures have been doing the rounds. Ever since her debut, Ananya has made headlines for many reasons other than her upcoming movie projects. Right from her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan to college controversy and more, Ananya has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times the Khaali Peeli star took the internet by storm.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
On dating Kartik Aaryan
Ever since their film was announced, dating rumours of the two started doing the rounds on the internet. Addressing the same, Ananya Panday told Hindustan Times, she doesn't take dating rumours seriously because people will talk about whatever they want to. If they hang out together, it will be news. If they don't, that too will be spoken of. So, she might as well as do what she likes. She said, "Kartik and I share a great bond and that is evident in the chemistry in the film."
Photo Credit : Instagram
On college controversy
During her movie promotions, Ananya had said that she was all set to go and study at the University of Southern California, but she gave it up as she wanted to try acting. Later, an alleged schoolmate had stated that she is lying about her admission. Shutting down all the rumours, she took to social media and shared a picture and captioned it as, "...As I've stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice - first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Rumours of dating Aryan Khan
As we all know, Ananya is good friends with SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier, there have been rumours of the actress dating SRK's son Aryan Khan. In a group interview, Ananya was quizzed about Aryan and his hidden talent, Ananya said, "Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative, he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart."
Photo Credit : Instagram
When Ananya called her dad 'Tony Stark'
Ananya Panday took to her Twitter page and shared a pic of her and her father Chunky Panday with Farah Khan Kunder. She captioned the post as, "Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!!" Ananya was mercilessly trolled for the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
