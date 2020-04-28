X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Ananya Pandey
/
Ananya Panday: From rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan to college controversy, 5 times she broke the internet

Ananya Panday: From rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan to college controversy, 5 times she broke the internet

Right from her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan to college controversy and more, Ananya Panday has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times the Khaali Peeli star took the internet by storm.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    5 times Ananya Panday made headlines

    5 times Ananya Panday made headlines

    Ananya Panday is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The actress was popular even before she made her entry in B-town. Ananya enjoys a great fan following on social media and post her debut, her fan following increased. The stunning actress made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the same. Ananya managed to win hearts over her debut performance. Speaking about becoming an actress and making her Bollywood debut, Ananya said that it was always her dream to try her luck in films and that it's unfair for people to say that she is not allowed to have a dream because she comes from a certain family. The stunning actress also further mentioned she is very lucky to have got this chance and that she auditioned for the movie twice and only then she was selected for the same. "I will never be feeling guilty in anyway because I auditioned for the movie twice. I was work-shopping with Punit for a year after that. So, from inside I worked for this and I don't have that guilt in me." Post her debut movie, Ananya was seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the same. Up next, Ananya will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She has also signed a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is tentatively titled as Fighter. The duo's pictures have been doing the rounds. Ever since her debut, Ananya has made headlines for many reasons other than her upcoming movie projects. Right from her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan to college controversy and more, Ananya has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times the Khaali Peeli star took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    On dating Kartik Aaryan

    On dating Kartik Aaryan

    Ever since their film was announced, dating rumours of the two started doing the rounds on the internet. Addressing the same, Ananya Panday told Hindustan Times, she doesn't take dating rumours seriously because people will talk about whatever they want to. If they hang out together, it will be news. If they don't, that too will be spoken of. So, she might as well as do what she likes. She said, "Kartik and I share a great bond and that is evident in the chemistry in the film."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    On college controversy

    On college controversy

    During her movie promotions, Ananya had said that she was all set to go and study at the University of Southern California, but she gave it up as she wanted to try acting. Later, an alleged schoolmate had stated that she is lying about her admission. Shutting down all the rumours, she took to social media and shared a picture and captioned it as, "...As I've stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice - first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Rumours of dating Aryan Khan

    Rumours of dating Aryan Khan

    As we all know, Ananya is good friends with SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier, there have been rumours of the actress dating SRK's son Aryan Khan. In a group interview, Ananya was quizzed about Aryan and his hidden talent, Ananya said, "Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative, he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Ananya's remarks on nepotism

    Ananya's remarks on nepotism

    In a group interview, Ananya opened up about nepotism and ended up saying, "My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle." Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a befitting reply to the actress and said, "The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    When Ananya called her dad 'Tony Stark'

    When Ananya called her dad 'Tony Stark'

    Ananya Panday took to her Twitter page and shared a pic of her and her father Chunky Panday with Farah Khan Kunder. She captioned the post as, "Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!!" Ananya was mercilessly trolled for the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan\'s granddaughter\'s UNSEEN photos prove she is the most stunning millennial
Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's UNSEEN photos prove she is the most stunning millennial
Katrina Kaif: Here\'s how to dress like the Bollywood star in all white outfits; Check Photos
Katrina Kaif: Here's how to dress like the Bollywood star in all white outfits; Check Photos
8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS
8 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her beautiful skin; Check PHOTOS
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer
Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 8 swimwears donned by Bollywood actresses that are a must have for this summer
BTS\' Suga x IU: Five powerful female artists\' Min Yoongi has collaborated with so far
BTS' Suga x IU: Five powerful female artists' Min Yoongi has collaborated with so far
The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her
The Samantha Akkineni Effect: On her birthday, Here are 8 reasons why we are so obsessed with her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement