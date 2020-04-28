Ananya Panday: From rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan to college controversy, 5 times she broke the internet

1 / 6

5 times Ananya Panday made headlines

Ananya Panday is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The actress was popular even before she made her entry in B-town. Ananya enjoys a great fan following on social media and post her debut, her fan following increased. The stunning actress made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the same. Ananya managed to win hearts over her debut performance. Speaking about becoming an actress and making her Bollywood debut, Ananya said that it was always her dream to try her luck in films and that it's unfair for people to say that she is not allowed to have a dream because she comes from a certain family. The stunning actress also further mentioned she is very lucky to have got this chance and that she auditioned for the movie twice and only then she was selected for the same. "I will never be feeling guilty in anyway because I auditioned for the movie twice. I was work-shopping with Punit for a year after that. So, from inside I worked for this and I don't have that guilt in me." Post her debut movie, Ananya was seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the same. Up next, Ananya will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She has also signed a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is tentatively titled as Fighter. The duo's pictures have been doing the rounds. Ever since her debut, Ananya has made headlines for many reasons other than her upcoming movie projects. Right from her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan to college controversy and more, Ananya has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times the Khaali Peeli star took the internet by storm.

