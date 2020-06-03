Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Katrina Kaif: Celebs show LBD is never out of trend as they slay effortlessly

1 / 12

When celebs proved that a 'Little Black Dress' is timeless

Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, Bollywood actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. However, one of the most popular trends that one cannot ever get enough of is a 'Little Black Dress.' The little black dress is the perfect piece for every occasion. A simple LBD is so timeless that it goes a long way. This style has been in trend since forever and there's no way it'll ever go out of trend. From a boring office party to your New Years Bash, you can wear it for every occasion. Our leading ladies are winning hearts with their trendy black dresses and we need to take notes though we wouldn't mind stealing these little black dresses from their wardrobes! Take a look at celeb approved LBDs that one must have in their wardrobe!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani