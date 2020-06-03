/
Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Katrina Kaif: Celebs show LBD is never out of trend as they slay effortlessly
We won't be wrong if we say Black is the go-to colour for most of us girls out there! From a simple t-shirt to a flowy party gown or a little black dress, this particular colour can never go wrong. Here are our B-town beauties proving a LBD can never be out of trend as they pull it off with ease.
When celebs proved that a 'Little Black Dress' is timeless
Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, Bollywood actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. However, one of the most popular trends that one cannot ever get enough of is a 'Little Black Dress.' The little black dress is the perfect piece for every occasion. A simple LBD is so timeless that it goes a long way. This style has been in trend since forever and there's no way it'll ever go out of trend. From a boring office party to your New Years Bash, you can wear it for every occasion. Our leading ladies are winning hearts with their trendy black dresses and we need to take notes though we wouldn't mind stealing these little black dresses from their wardrobes! Take a look at celeb approved LBDs that one must have in their wardrobe!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan
The Pataudi princess knows how to slay when she steps out. She left us breathless with her uber-chic little black dress. She wore a pretty dress with dramatic bishop sleeves and we are totally in love with it!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kriti Sanon
Adding that jazz to the look, the actress donned a sizzling little black dress by designer Zara Umrigar. The black mini dress featured intricate bead work and lovely bird motifs stitched on it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandes
Mrs Serial Killer star looked stunning in a simple black satin slip dress and minimal accessories.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti took the LBD a notch higher by wearing a black jacket over her little black dress. A black denim jacket the length of her high neck dress has left us wanting to dip into her wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This Ashish Soni outfit here gives us major LBD goals and that smokey eye makeup is super ravishing to handle!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina was spotted wearing a little black dress and she was certainly a sight to behold. The Bharat actress completed her look with black stilettos and kept her hair locks open.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sonam Kapoor
There's a reason she is known as the ultimate fashionista and she proves it right every time she steps out! For a movie screening, Sonam Kapoor opted for a black below-the-knee dress by Rosie Assoulin. The dress featured a deep neckline which culminated in a corset-like sheer bodice.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt
For her manager's birthday a couple of years ago, Alia was seen celebrating the occasion with her team! For the party, Alia is seen sporting a little black dress with black heels. With her hair left open, Alia nailed the chic and casual look like a pro and showed us how to party with friends.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
You know black is always the perfect colour for parties. Janhvi in a little black dress as she poses with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor who is also one of the most anticipated debutants in the industry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
For her airport look in 2017, the actress donned a bodycon LBD and amazingly paired it with a camouflage jacket. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday
Cute as a doll! Ananya stood apart owing to her chic and elegant look. She gave the LBD a twist with all the ruffles coupled with some sequins work, and a pair of boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
