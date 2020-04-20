X
Home
/
Photos
/
Ananya Pandey
/
Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan: Find out the list of celebs who were schoolmates

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan: Find out the list of celebs who were schoolmates

We have often heard that friendships from schools and colleges are friendships for a lifetime. Today, we have a list of celebs who went to the same school!
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: April 20, 2020 05:20 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Celebs who were classmates or schoolmates

    Celebs who were classmates or schoolmates

    B-Town is popular for some of it's strongest friendships. From Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak to Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, B-Town BFFs often set major friendship goals. However, did you know a lot of celebs attended the same school? Yes, you heard it right. A lot of our favourite B-Town celebs or star kids are either classmates or batchmates. For the unversed, even Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have studied in the same school. Meanwhile, even the superstar Hrithik Roshan and his Dhoom 2 co-star Uday Chopra are school mates. Interestingly, the yesteryear actors Jaya Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa shared a wonderful bond from their FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) days. They were classmates before entering Bollywood. Speaking of that, check out a list of other celebs from the industry who went to the same school!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

    Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

    The revelation was made by Aamir Khan during an interview to Mid-Day, in 2017. The Bollywood superstars studied together for a year in the 2nd grade at St. Anne's, in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 9
    Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

    Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

    It is no hidden fact that Tiger Shroff had a crush on Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor in school. Interestingly, Shraddha was a fan of Tiger Shroff's basketball skills. The stars were not just schoolmates but also shared the same class. “I have been Tiger’s fan since school days when he used to play basketball with ultimate passion,” the actress said at the trailer launch of their film Baaghi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna

    Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna

    The ace filmmaker and producer and the author and former actress went to New Era High School in Panchgani, Maharashtra, together. During the launch of her book, Twinkle revealed that the KKHH director was in love with her back in their teen years. “Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache.” she said.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Athiya Shetty and Krishna Shroff

    Athiya Shetty and Krishna Shroff

    The BFFs went to the American School of Bombay and are thick friends ever since.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda

    Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda went to the same school. They studied at the Sevenoaks School in London, England.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Udta Punjab co-stars have both studied in Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

    Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

    In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, “SOTY 2” actress Ananya said, “Sara was my senior in school. The two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions.” The two went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni

    Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni

    They both studied in St. Mary’s School, Margherita, Assam and are married to cricketers of Team India Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni, respectively. The two reunited after several years of leaving school and this is what Anushka said about it in 2013, “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria\'s UNSEEN adorable moments with her twin Pia prove sisters are the perfect best friend
Tara Sutaria's UNSEEN adorable moments with her twin Pia prove sisters are the perfect best friend
Sonam Kapoor is a true blue Gemini and her social media photos prove it
Sonam Kapoor is a true blue Gemini and her social media photos prove it
Mahesh Babu\'s candid photos with son Gautam give us an insight into their father and son bond
Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam give us an insight into their father and son bond
Hina Khan: From Tik Tok to Cannes Film Festival; 5 times the star broke the internet with her bold statements
Hina Khan: From Tik Tok to Cannes Film Festival; 5 times the star broke the internet with her bold statements
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here\'s the global star\'s luxury shoe collection
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here's the global star's luxury shoe collection
Sara Ali Khan defines style and comfort in THESE 8 summer outfits; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan defines style and comfort in THESE 8 summer outfits; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement