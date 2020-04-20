Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan: Find out the list of celebs who were schoolmates

1 / 9

Celebs who were classmates or schoolmates

B-Town is popular for some of it's strongest friendships. From Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak to Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, B-Town BFFs often set major friendship goals. However, did you know a lot of celebs attended the same school? Yes, you heard it right. A lot of our favourite B-Town celebs or star kids are either classmates or batchmates. For the unversed, even Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have studied in the same school. Meanwhile, even the superstar Hrithik Roshan and his Dhoom 2 co-star Uday Chopra are school mates. Interestingly, the yesteryear actors Jaya Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa shared a wonderful bond from their FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) days. They were classmates before entering Bollywood. Speaking of that, check out a list of other celebs from the industry who went to the same school!

Photo Credit : Instagram