Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses approved pantsuits

Bollywood celebrities and their stylists might look at the western culture for sartorial inspiration, but they are not behind when it comes to staying updated with what's trending. A rising trend with these Bollywood divas are printed, single-toned, or embellished trouser suits that give true boss lady vibes. Powerful and elegant, these suits are trembling up the gendered status quo in the fashion industry and earning all the brownie points for all the right reasons. Here's a look at Bollywood actresses and their different renditions of pantsuits.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Taking to her social media, Alia shared this picture in which she looks glamorous in a white pantsuit paired with a flowy matching lower. She kept her makeup neutral and tied her hair back and completed her glam look with a pair of ivory and gold earrings.
Photo Credit : Marcos Rodríguez Velo/Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva made heads turn in a sultry look to promote one of her movies. She stunned all in a black pantsuit which she paired with a black brunette and gorgeous black jacket that sported beads all over.
For an event, the actress picked a tailored pantsuit in a bright red hue. This time a clean silhouette featuring a fitted waist, soft lapel and wing-style sleeves.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
In the picture, Sonam can be seen dressed in a stylish OOTD. The diva opted for a pastel pantsuit and completed her look with a pair of black sunnies and dolled out some serious style goals for her fans.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
Kriti Sanon grabbed eyeballs by donning a brown wool suit waistcoat that came with V-neckline and two side pockets. The lined waistcoat was paired with matching brown trousers that sported one welt pocket at the back and belt loops.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram