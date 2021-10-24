Ananya Panday's NCB office visit to Shah Rukh Khan at Arthur Road jail, check out this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Ananya Panday's NCB office visit

This week Bollywood had all eyes on it as the ongoing narcotics case against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turned heads and made headlines. Aryan's bail was rejected and his father Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. SRK's visit made headlines as the superstar got mobbed outside upon exiting. On the same day, Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning and the actress arrived at the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday. For the unversed, Ananya's name cropped during Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats investigation. So far, Ananya has appeared twice before the NCB and she has been summoned once more on Monday, 25 October.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani