Ananya Panday's NCB office visit to Shah Rukh Khan at Arthur Road jail, check out this week's viral photos

This week Bollywood had all eyes on it as the ongoing narcotics case against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turned heads and made headlines. Aryan's bail was rejected and his father Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. SRK's visit made headlines as the superstar got mobbed outside upon exiting. On the same day, Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning and the actress arrived at the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday. For the unversed, Ananya's name cropped during Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats investigation. So far, Ananya has appeared twice before the NCB and she has been summoned once more on Monday, 25 October.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan met son Aryan Khan and spent 18 minutes talking to him inside the prison. The actor also greeted a few people outside the prison and won hearts of netizens for his kind gesture in the face of adversity. This was the first time that SRK was seen since Aryan Khan's arrest on 3 October.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika are currently in Dubai for the T20 World Cup. While the couple have not revealed their daughter's identity, they shared this happy shot of the three dining together and it will instantly make you smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Paduone amped up her airport look several notches higher last week as she was snapped donning a pair of tan brown leather pants. Deepika's easy breezy airport look was total winner!
Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday last week and Arjun Kapoor had a few mushy words for his ladylove. "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest," Arjun's birthday wish for Malaika read.
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor reached the sets of Ranveer Singh's TV show The Big Picture and were a riot as they played the quiz show with the Simmba actor.