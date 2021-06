Blast from the Past: 5 times when Ananya Panday sent internet into meltdown with her priceless CHILDHOOD PICS

1 / 6

Ananya Panday’s BEST CHILDHOOD Moments with her parents and close pals.

The beautiful Ananya Panday has proved that with her sheer hard work and dedication, one can make it a big in the Film industry. While many star kids have failed to make a mark, the Student of the Year 2 actress has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood despite being only a few films old. Ananya has been trying to prove her versatility as an actor with every film that she does. Now, after ruling hearts with her performances in Bollywood, the Khaali Peeli actress is all set to debut in the South industry and that too, with one of the most dashing and talented actors Vijay Deverakonda. She is making her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Liger. Apart from her professional life, Ananya also rules headlines for her stunning social media post. Chunky Panday’s daughter often shares her rare and unseen childhood pictures posing with her siblings, childhood pals, and parents. Needless to say, Ananya looked cute as a button in her childhood days. Today, we have compiled Ananya Panday’s 5 best clicks from her childhood days. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram