Deepika Padukone to Ishaan Khatter, 5 PICS of Ananya Panday with her co-stars

Ananya Panday with her co-stars

Who doesn’t love Ananya Panday? Though the actress is only few movies old, she has made her mark in the industry and is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She entered in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. With every movie, Ananya strives to become better and impresses the audience. The young actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. She doesn’t shy away from being candid on her profile and her fans love her genuine self.Currently, Actress Ananya Panday has been pulling off all-nighters over the past few days as she shoots for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has built a great bond with them. In fact, Ananya is such a welcoming person that whoever she works with, she builds a close relationship with them. From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Ishaan Khatter, here are five pictures of Ananya wither co-stars.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram