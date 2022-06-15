Deepika Padukone to Ishaan Khatter, 5 PICS of Ananya Panday with her co-stars

Who doesn’t love Ananya Panday? Though the actress is only few movies old, she has made her mark in the industry and is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She entered in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. With every movie, Ananya strives to become better and impresses the audience. The young actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. She doesn’t shy away from being candid on her profile and her fans love her genuine self.Currently, Actress Ananya Panday has been pulling off all-nighters over the past few days as she shoots for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has built a great bond with them. In fact, Ananya is such a welcoming person that whoever she works with, she builds a close relationship with them. From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Ishaan Khatter, here are five pictures of Ananya wither co-stars.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Currently, Ananya is working hard alonside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav on their upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The trio often shares fun shoot moments on their Instagram.
Photo Credit : Adarsh Gourav
Ananya's first film of the year, Gehraiyaan garnered a lot of attention and gained widespread recognition. The four protagonists of the movie, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya also became quite close.
Ananya and Ishaan grew quite close after their collaboration for Khaali Peeli and often shared adorable pictures with each on Instagram.
In near future, Ananya will also be seen in the pan-India movie Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Fans are beyond excited for this collaboration and absolutely cannot keep calm.
One of Ananya's very first films, the actress received a lot of positive feedback for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The trio of the movie, Ananya, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pedhnekar delivered excellent performances.
