Deepika Padukone to Ishaan Khatter, 5 PICS of Ananya Panday with her co-stars

Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:13 AM IST   |  2.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Ananya Panday with her co-stars

    Ananya Panday with her co-stars

    Who doesn’t love Ananya Panday? Though the actress is only few movies old, she has made her mark in the industry and is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She entered in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. With every movie, Ananya strives to become better and impresses the audience. The young actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. She doesn’t shy away from being candid on her profile and her fans love her genuine self.Currently, Actress Ananya Panday has been pulling off all-nighters over the past few days as she shoots for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has built a great bond with them. In fact, Ananya is such a welcoming person that whoever she works with, she builds a close relationship with them. From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Ishaan Khatter, here are five pictures of Ananya wither co-stars.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Ananya with her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gang

    Ananya with her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gang

    Currently, Ananya is working hard alonside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav on their upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The trio often shares fun shoot moments on their Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Adarsh Gourav

  • 3 / 6
    Ananya with her Gehraiyaan gang

    Ananya with her Gehraiyaan gang

    Ananya's first film of the year, Gehraiyaan garnered a lot of attention and gained widespread recognition. The four protagonists of the movie, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya also became quite close.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Ananya and Ishaan Khatter

    Ananya and Ishaan Khatter

    Ananya and Ishaan grew quite close after their collaboration for Khaali Peeli and often shared adorable pictures with each on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

    Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda

    In near future, Ananya will also be seen in the pan-India movie Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Fans are beyond excited for this collaboration and absolutely cannot keep calm.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Ananya and Kartik Aaryan

    Ananya and Kartik Aaryan

    One of Ananya's very first films, the actress received a lot of positive feedback for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The trio of the movie, Ananya, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pedhnekar delivered excellent performances.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram