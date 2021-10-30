Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: PHOTOS of her festive moments that will soak you in the mood of celebration

Ananya Panday is just a few films old, but the young actress sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it vacation photos or childhood pics, Ananya aptly knows how to chronicle special moments of her life online with fans. The Khaali Peeli star has turned a year older on Saturday, October 30. One look at her Instagram profile will make you believe that Ananya Panday is a homebody who loves to celebrate vivid festivals with her loved ones. From Holi to Ganesh Chaturthi, Ananya never misses a chance to create special memories while switching on her festive mode. Hence, on the special occasion of her 23rd birthday, here we have curated a festive look-book of Ananya Panday that will set your mood right for celebrations.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Every year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at Ananya Panday’s house. The above photo is a testimony to it.
Ananya Panday’s furry companion holds a special place in the actor’s heart. The two are very close to each other and in this photo, the duo can be seen engulfed in the celebration of Christmas.
It is not hidden that Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are more like family to Ananya Panday. Here, the BFF trio can be seen having a gala time as they play Holi together. While sharing the picture Ananya said, “happy holi!!!! My best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing. stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always.”
This photo was clicked during Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, as the entire Panday family welcomed Bappa at their home. While sharing the photo, Panday shared, “Love you Bappa, welcome home. Wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity and kindness #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya.”
Here, all of Ananya Panday’s siblings can be seen smiling as they pose for a classic Rakshabandhan photo. While sharing this picture, Ananya said, “happy Raksha Bandhan Ahaani we luuuuuuuv u.”