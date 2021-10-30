Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: PHOTOS of her festive moments that will soak you in the mood of celebration

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is just a few films old, but the young actress sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it vacation photos or childhood pics, Ananya aptly knows how to chronicle special moments of her life online with fans. The Khaali Peeli star has turned a year older on Saturday, October 30. One look at her Instagram profile will make you believe that Ananya Panday is a homebody who loves to celebrate vivid festivals with her loved ones. From Holi to Ganesh Chaturthi, Ananya never misses a chance to create special memories while switching on her festive mode. Hence, on the special occasion of her 23rd birthday, here we have curated a festive look-book of Ananya Panday that will set your mood right for celebrations.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram