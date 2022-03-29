Jacqueline Fernandez to Ananya Panday: 5 times divas bedazzled in black

Black is not just a colour rather it is an obsession. The colour of elegance, class, charm, and charismatic power to transform a simple outfit into a classic one. However, it requires over-the-top fashion sense to turn your dress from bam to dam. That's why we thought to take lessons from the master of this art- our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Over the years, we have seen B-town divas donning black dresses and treating our eyes. Without any further ado, here's a look at five times Bollywood actresses robbed hearts in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
The fashionista of Bollywood, Ananya Panday has time and again impressed us with her sartorial choices. However, our jaws dropped when she donned this all-black ensemble with subtle make-up.
The actress looked sizzling in a black outfit which she paired with a metal chain and braided details. Her matching earrings and smokey eyes make-up complimented her look perfectly.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
The actress keeps it simple with this black bodycon dress that bore a skin colour patch in between black stripes.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Tara looked stunning in this figure-hugging black dress which came with a plunging neckline.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a black thigh-high slit dress designed by Alessandra Rich. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and added a playful vibe with a messy hairdo.
Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram