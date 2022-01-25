PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s cute moments at Gehraiyaan promotions

1 / 6

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday glam up for Gehraiyaan promotions

Ever since its teaser and trailer dropped, Gehraiyaan has become one of the most awaited films for fans. The Shakun Batra directorial stars an interesting ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Apart from these actors, Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen essaying pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has left fans impressed and curious about how the story will unfold. Yesterday morning, the first track of Gehraiyaan, titled ‘Doobey’ dropped and it was widely liked and appreciated. The film on complex human relationships, love, friendships, and betrayal is slated to release on the 11th of February on an OTT platform. Now, ahead of its digital release, the actors are busy promoting it. Speaking of which, last evening, Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya, along with director Shakun Batra, were papped by the media, as they arrived to promote Gehraiyaan in the city. The four of them looked super stylish, to say the least. Deepika slayed in an orange dress with multiple slits. Ananya, on the other hand, opted for a brown tube top, which, she paired with a beige, printed, floral wide-legged trousers. Siddhant also looked dapper in a white shirt, which he paired with blue denim pants. He layered it up with an olive-green jacket. Let us have a look at a few of Siddhant and Ananya’s cute moments from the promotions.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani