1 / 7

Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter snapped in the city

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are amongst the few actors of recent times who make sure to visit their gym sessions religiously, and in fact, the two of them also have dance classes to go to as they have been practicing together for their upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The two were snapped in the city earlier in the evening today and they both seemed to be busy with their daily schedules despite it being a Holiday. None the less, Ananya seemed to have brought her Holi vibe along with her as she sported a colourful t-shirt which she paired with blue denim shorts and a pair of sneakers to go with it. She also carried a bag along which seemed to have her essentials for the dance classes. Ishaan, on the other hand, was snapped at the gym today and it looks like his workout has been paying off quite well as he looks bulked up, which also makes us wonder if it is to help him for his role in the movie ahead. He sported athleisure wear as he paired tracks with a t-shirt and also had a beanie on. Both of them were all smiles for the photo as he paps clicked them while they were on with their own thing during the day.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani