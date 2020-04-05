/
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call
Ananya Panday, her father Chunky Panday and the rest of the family members have obliged with PM Modi's #9baje9minute call by lighting candles. Check out their pictures.
Swetlana Neog
Mumbai
Published: April 5, 2020 11:48 pm
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
