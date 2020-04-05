PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call

1 / 4

Ananya Panday and family abide by #9baje9minute call

Bollywood celebs have stood in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute call. He had appealed to the entire nation on Friday to switch off their lights for sometime on Sunday, April 4, 2020, and light diyas and candles to express solidarity with the unsung heroes who have been fighting endlessly against the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit India too along with other countries. The entire country has obliged with the #9baje9minute rules which are evident from the pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media. We have got our hands on some exclusive pictures of Ananya Panday and her family as they lit up their home with candles during this time. The actress and her father Chunky Panday are also seen flashing their mobile lights nearby the balcony while getting clicked by the paparazzi. The father-daughter duo waves back at the paps happily while doing the same which is evident from the pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani