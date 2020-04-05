#MyCoronaStory
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call

Ananya Panday, her father Chunky Panday and the rest of the family members have obliged with PM Modi's #9baje9minute call by lighting candles. Check out their pictures.
434 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 4
    Ananya Panday and family abide by #9baje9minute call

    Ananya Panday and family abide by #9baje9minute call

    Bollywood celebs have stood in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute call. He had appealed to the entire nation on Friday to switch off their lights for sometime on Sunday, April 4, 2020, and light diyas and candles to express solidarity with the unsung heroes who have been fighting endlessly against the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit India too along with other countries. The entire country has obliged with the #9baje9minute rules which are evident from the pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media. We have got our hands on some exclusive pictures of Ananya Panday and her family as they lit up their home with candles during this time. The actress and her father Chunky Panday are also seen flashing their mobile lights nearby the balcony while getting clicked by the paparazzi. The father-daughter duo waves back at the paps happily while doing the same which is evident from the pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 4
    Ananya and her father Chunky Panday spotted together

    Ananya and her father Chunky Panday spotted together

    Ananya Panday is very close to her father Chunky Panday as well as the other members of her family. She was seen in a content mood tonight as the paparazzi clicked her along with her dad and other members of the family.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 4
    The family lights up their home

    The family lights up their home

    Ananya, her dad and the rest of her family members are seen lighting up candles and then flashing their mobile lights thus expressing their solidarity with the entire nation in fighting against the Coronavirus crisis.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 4
    They are following home quarantine and lockdown rules

    They are following home quarantine and lockdown rules

    Just like others, Ananya Panday and her family members have also resorted to home quarantine and are strictly abiding by the rules of the 21-day lockdown imposed a few days back.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

