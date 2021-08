1 / 7

Ananya Panday & Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Mumbai

Despite being a few films old, Ananya Panday has made her place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. Ananya made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She was praised for her performance in the movie. The actress was the winner of the Filmfare Award and Zee Cine Award for the Best Female Debut. Fans are now awaiting Ananya’s upcoming sports drama movie, Liger. We have seen the actress grow both in her work and in terms of her fashion sense. From puffy dresses to chic gowns, Ananya has always raised the fashion bar. Known for her stellar performances Rhea Chakraborty is now gearing up for her next release Chehre. It was scheduled to release in April but owing to the pandemic the film release has been postponed. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Besides her acting skills, Rhea is also known for nailing her fashion style. Today, it proved to be no different as the actresses were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Ananya and Rhea took their classic casuals a notch higher as they got clicked.

