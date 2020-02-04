From Shanaya Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Star kids who stunned at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding

1 / 7

Star kids who stunned at Armaan Jain's wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The occasion was a star studded affair. It was attended by some of the biggest stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan among others. Every one looked simply magnificent in their shimmery and traditional outfits. Kiara Advani's shimmery white lehenga to Tara Sutaria's sleek hairdo and stunning outfit, it was a night filled with beauty and glamour amidst the joyful celebrations of the couple. The younger generation of our favourite star kids also stunned at the event. Read on to find out more.

Photo Credit : APH Images