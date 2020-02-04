Home
From Shanaya Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Star kids who stunned at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was indeed a starry affair. Read on to find out the list of our favourite star kids who attended the ceremony.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: February 4, 2020 06:02 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Star kids who stunned at Armaan Jain's wedding

    Star kids who stunned at Armaan Jain's wedding

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The occasion was a star studded affair. It was attended by some of the biggest stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan among others. Every one looked simply magnificent in their shimmery and traditional outfits. Kiara Advani's shimmery white lehenga to Tara Sutaria's sleek hairdo and stunning outfit, it was a night filled with beauty and glamour amidst the joyful celebrations of the couple. The younger generation of our favourite star kids also stunned at the event. Read on to find out more.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 7
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday came to the event with her parents Chunkey Panday and Bhavana Pandey. She looked simply gorgeous in her white shining lehenga.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 7
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    The very elegant and beautiful Shanaya Kapoor made heads turn in her traditional outfit and her hair and makeup on point.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 7
    Samiera Kapur

    Samiera Kapur

    Karisma Kapoor's darling Samaira Kapur stole the show in her ravishing pink lehenga as she twinned with her mom.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 7
    Taimur Ali Khan

    Taimur Ali Khan

    The little munchkin looked cute as a button in his blue kurta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty arrived to the event with his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff. He looked dapper in his outfit, while Tania won hearts with her white traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 7
    Aaradhya Bachchan

    Aaradhya Bachchan

    The princess of the Bachchan family looked the prettiest in her red outfit.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

