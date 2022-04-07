Summer looks inspired by Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has managed to spread her charm in Bollywood in a very short time. Apart from her jaw-dropping acting skills, and envious beauty, it's her stunning sartorial choices that set her apart. Far away from boring looks, the actress always makes sure to make heads turn with her fashionable looks. From designer lehengas to sporty casuals, we can count on Ananya to pull off any look with sheer elegance. Today we bring you five gorgeous outfits from Ananya Panday's wardrobe to rock this summer.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
The diva was spotted wearing a green printed jacket and patterned shorts paired with a white shirt. She accessorized her stunning look with a pair of black strappy heels and statement earrings.
The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow corset top and skirt. She balanced her summer look with minimal make-up and styled her hair in a messy ponytail.
This time Ananya spiced up her look by styling denim jeans with a corset top. She paired it with strappy heels and layered necklaces which looked glamorous.
Donning a bright yellow mini dress with sunflowers on it, the diva looked nothing less than a flower herself. The gorgeous dress came with a V neck and strappy sleeves. With minimal makeup and no accessories, she looked absolutely glam on her own.
The diva looked like a blissful floral garden in a sky blue co-ord set. With a noodle strap bralette, a puff-sleeved jacket, and a high-waisted skirt, Ananya gave us perfect summer vibes.
