Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Which Gen Z star is your style icon? COMMENT NOW

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular stars in the industry. Her sense of style has always been unique, experimental and classy. She is a big fan of salwar kameez and comfort. Speaking about her take on fashion, the actress said in an interview with a leading daily, "I don’t think about fashion all that much. I never have. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good. I just think that there is a time and place for everything."

Photo Credit : Instagram