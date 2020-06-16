Advertisement
Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Which Gen Z star is your style icon? COMMENT NOW

Everyone in Bollywood makes sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Comment and tell us which Gen Z star's style do you love the most?
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 04:28 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Comment and tell us who is your millennial style icon

    Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spotting, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossip! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, Bollywood actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. The newcomers from Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tara Sutaria to Kiara Advani are always on the top of her fashion game! They make sure to put their best foot forward at promotional events, parties, wedding functions, gatherings and other occasions. Comment and tell us which star is your new-age style icon!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular stars in the industry. Her sense of style has always been unique, experimental and classy. She is a big fan of salwar kameez and comfort. Speaking about her take on fashion, the actress said in an interview with a leading daily, "I don’t think about fashion all that much. I never have. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good. I just think that there is a time and place for everything."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Alaya F

    Alaya F made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and has ever since been winning a lot of hearts. For her promotional wardrobe, she opted for the most stylish and unique outfits that left the fashion police stunned. Actors always go overboard with the looks they pull off for the promotions of their movies, but Alaya stayed true to her style and also dressed her age, which we loved. Subtle colours, minimal make-up, casual and comfortable clothes, simple accessories and trendy shoes are what Alaya’s fashion game is all about. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Tara Sutaria

    From a simple tee and denim, indo-western ensemble, saree, embellished lehengas, red carpet gowns to casual street fashion, she pulls all styles with ease! Talking about her love for dressing up, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion." She also added, "I’m obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Janhvi Kapoor

    All of twenty-three, she makes sure to keep her looks easy, breezy and full of spunk. She is often seen repeating her bags too. The actress also pulls off heavily embellished lehengas, over the top gowns and the most minimalistic looks with absolute conviction and ease giving us some major fashion goals. Janhvi is also a big fan of ethnic wear and loves to sport the most amazing kurtas. They are chic, stylish and scream comfort.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Kiara Advani

    Kabir Singh star is undoubtedly the rising star of the industry! Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! 

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Ananya Panday

    Be it at B-Town parties, promotional events or outings with family, Ananya has proved time and time again that she believes in keeping it chic and comfortable for the summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

