Aneri Vajani with Mohsin Khan

Aneri Vajani, best known for her portrayal of Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh, is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. The actress was recently seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was immensely appreciated in the show for her strength and courageous attitude toward the stunts. She is a true fan and loves Falguni Pathak and this year kickstarted her Navratri celebrations by attending Falguni Pathak's Garba on the first night itself. The actress celebrated the first day of Navratri with her friend actor Mohsin Khan. Mohsin and Aneri share a great bond and have been friends for many years.