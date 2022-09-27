Aneri Vajani, best known for her portrayal of Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh, is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. The actress was recently seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was immensely appreciated in the show for her strength and courageous attitude toward the stunts. She is a true fan and loves Falguni Pathak and this year kickstarted her Navratri celebrations by attending Falguni Pathak's Garba on the first night itself. The actress celebrated the first day of Navratri with her friend actor Mohsin Khan. Mohsin and Aneri share a great bond and have been friends for many years.
Talking about her experience Aneri says, "I was very excited to dance on Falguni's songs, sung by her! I'm a huge garba enthusiast and I just adore her and starting off this year's Navratri in this way was the best I could've hoped for. We did garba till our feet could no longer hold us and were dead tired at the end of the event but our hearts were full. It is a different feeling, a divine love and a sense of community that is special about Navratri."
Each day of the Navratri festival has a dedicated colour and significance attached to it. The nine colours are Orange, White, Red, Royal Blue, Yellow, Pink, Grey, Purple and Pink. Aneri looked beautiful in a multi-colored Chanya choli and had adorned herself with classy jewelry as she made attended the event. Her friends too were seen decked up in traditional outfits for the Garba night.
Aneri celebrates every festival with zeal, be it Ganesh Chaturthi or Navratri. She even brings Ganpati Bappa to her home during Ganesh Chaturthi and often shares a glimpse of her celebration with her fans.
Here, Aneri and Mohsin are seen enjoying their time with friends at Falguni Pathak's Garba night. It looks like Aneri had a blast on the first day of Navratri.
Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to Ieshaan Sehgaal-Mie...
5 times when Disha Patani flaunted her toned body ...
5 TIMES Nani and Arjun gave us father-son goals wi...
PHOTOS: Jeon Yeo Been and Nana display their ether...