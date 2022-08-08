Aneri Vajani to Apurva Agnihotri: 5 Popular actors who were once part of Anupamaa

1 / 6

Popular actors who were once part of Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for the last more than two years, with its interesting storyline and excellent acting of the cast. Each member of the cast does fabulous work and people can relate to these characters. Actress Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey play the leads in the show. But apart from these actors, there were some other actors also who left a mark in hearts of the fans with their powerful acting even for small roles. Here is the list of some actors who were once part of the show.

Photo Credit : Aneri Vajani instagram