Aneri Vajani to Apurva Agnihotri: 5 Popular actors who were once part of Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for the last more than two years, with its interesting storyline and excellent acting of the cast. Each member of the cast does fabulous work and people can relate to these characters. Actress Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey play the leads in the show. But apart from these actors, there were some other actors also who left a mark in hearts of the fans with their powerful acting even for small roles. Here is the list of some actors who were once part of the show.
Photo Credit : Aneri Vajani instagram
The actor played the role of Anupama’s son, Samar in the show. He was an ideal son, who supported his mother in spite of all odds. The actor left the show due to some personal issues.
Photo Credit : Paras Kalnawat instagram
The actress played the role of Samar’s girl friend and Madalsa Sharma’s niece in the show. The actress was overwhelmed by the unmatchable beauty standards set in the industry, hence she left action and followed religious path.
Photo Credit : Anagh Bhosale instagram
The actress played a small by very powerful role in the show. She played the role of Gaurav Khanna’s sister, who supported Anupamaa at all times. She is presently seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Talented actor Apurva Agnihotri played the role of a doctor in the show. It was a cameo, where he is seen giving a new life to Anupama by doing her surgery. His role was immensely liked by the audience.
Photo Credit : Apurva Agnihotri instagram
Payal played the role of school principal of Pakhi, in Rupali Ganguly’s daily soap, Anupamaa. She encouraged and taught Anupamaa to stand firmly on her feet. Her track was a short one on the show, too.
Photo Credit : Payal nair instagram