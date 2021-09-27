6 PHOTOS which prove Angelina Jolie looks drop dead gorgeous in black attires

1 / 6

Angelina Jolie in black attires

Angelina Jolie is a true fashion icon, as the actress can pull off any style with absolute ease and perfection. Be it a casual outfit, or a red carpet look, we can always trust Jolie to serve perfection. But, to further specify on this, Jolie in full-black outfits have a separate fanbase altogether. She looks elegant, with the right amount of grace and charm, and nobody can take away the crown from her when it comes to black dresses and gowns! We have all loved Jolie as Maleficent. Despite having an unflattering headgear (sorry, Maleficent enthusiasts!) she rocked every outfit from the movie, and fans have been too engrossed in checking out Jolie's red carpet pictures wearing black dresses. She has definitely posed in quite a lot of red carpet events with black gowns and dresses, and we have taken the liberty to curate a gallery with a few of them. These pictures are from award shows and red carpets where Jolie was in attendance and her style-game was on point! She has time and again proved that her styling is unique, and it has a touch of her own. Some of her best appearances in black attires are here. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES