6 PHOTOS which prove Angelina Jolie looks drop dead gorgeous in black attires

Angelina Jolie is a true fashion icon, as the actress can pull off any style with absolute ease and perfection. Be it a casual outfit, or a red carpet look, we can always trust Jolie to serve perfection. But, to further specify on this, Jolie in full-black outfits have a separate fanbase altogether. She looks elegant, with the right amount of grace and charm, and nobody can take away the crown from her when it comes to black dresses and gowns!
We have all loved Jolie as Maleficent. Despite having an unflattering headgear (sorry, Maleficent enthusiasts!) she rocked every outfit from the movie, and fans have been too engrossed in checking out Jolie's red carpet pictures wearing black dresses. She has definitely posed in quite a lot of red carpet events with black gowns and dresses, and we have taken the liberty to curate a gallery with a few of them. These pictures are from award shows and red carpets where Jolie was in attendance and her style-game was on point! She has time and again proved that her styling is unique, and it has a touch of her own. Some of her best appearances in black attires are here. Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
In this picture, Angelina Jolie is attending the European premiere of the movie Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil. She looks absolutely stunning in that gown!
Here, Angelina Jolie is attending the World Premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Here gown deserves many praises!
Angelina Jolie can be spotted attending the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and her stunning outfit has won too many hearts.
Jolie was with some of her kids at 2015's Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards. She chose to sport this casual yet elegant look and we are in awe!
Jolie's dress speaks for itself! It's elegant, classy and stylish - just the way Jolie herself is. In this picture, Jolie can be seen attending Maleficent Japan premiere at Ebisu Garden Place.