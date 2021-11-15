6 SELFIES of Angelina Jolie, Harry Styles and more with their Eternals co stars that are pure delight

If you have already watched Marvel's Eternals, we bet you were left awestruck by the amazingly easy camaraderie shared by the cast members of the film, well we know how this diverse mix of stars achieved the same. A look at their offscreen photos together shows how well the lead stars of the film got along and their goofy selfies with each other are the proof of that. From attending Halloween parties together to clicking selfies during promotions and on the sets of the film, the Eternals stars managed to form a close bond with each other that certainly was reflected in their performances as well. For the unreversed, the Marvel film stars and an eclectic cast including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Don Lee. Thanks to social media, we got a close glimpse of how this MCU gang hung out together. Although we have to say if there's one selfie that particularly left the internet crazy, it was the one featuring Harry Styles with Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. Take a look at some more epic Eternals cast selfies below.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Gemma Chan
There's no denying that Richard Madden and Gemma Chan's characters had some crackling chemistry in the film and well, this adorable photo captures their even sweeter offscreen friendship.
It's the epic moment when the Eternals leader, Ajak herself clicked a selfie-and featured in it were Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani. This was one of the very first cast selfies that made it to social media thanks to Hayek
Photo Credit : Instagram/Salma Hayek
This Kingo and Druig gym collab is certainly unmissable. It seems the duo were working out together ahead of the film's shoot and this mirror selfie was shared by Barry Keoghan who captioned the photo as, "Acting like Superhero’s .... THE ETERNALS.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Barry Keoghan
This adorable snap of Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry is beyond sweet. The duo play the roles of Sersi and Phastos in the film. We can't get over the amazingly friendly vibe of this photo.
This selfie shared by Kumail Nanjiani along with Lauren Ridloff is an absolute delight. While the film did not have many Kingo and Makkari moments, we bet looking at this photo, you wish the duo would spell some magic with their powers if a sequel is made.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Kumail Nanjiani