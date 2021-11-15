6 SELFIES of Angelina Jolie, Harry Styles and more with their Eternals co stars that are pure delight

1 / 6

Harry Styles with Kit Harington and Gemma Chan

If you have already watched Marvel's Eternals, we bet you were left awestruck by the amazingly easy camaraderie shared by the cast members of the film, well we know how this diverse mix of stars achieved the same. A look at their offscreen photos together shows how well the lead stars of the film got along and their goofy selfies with each other are the proof of that. From attending Halloween parties together to clicking selfies during promotions and on the sets of the film, the Eternals stars managed to form a close bond with each other that certainly was reflected in their performances as well. For the unreversed, the Marvel film stars and an eclectic cast including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Don Lee. Thanks to social media, we got a close glimpse of how this MCU gang hung out together. Although we have to say if there's one selfie that particularly left the internet crazy, it was the one featuring Harry Styles with Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. Take a look at some more epic Eternals cast selfies below.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Gemma Chan