6 times Angelina Jolie and her kids showed red carpet appearances can be a dazzling family affair

Angelina Jolie is a hands-on mom and it's always a delight to see how her kids never miss the opportunity to support her when it comes to her work. Over the years, the actress has several times brought her children along for movie premieres including very recently as they accompanied her for her Marvel film Eternals' premieres. The actress was recently in the news after it was seen that her daughters Zahara and Shiloh were seen wearing red carpet outfits that have been upcycled from her own wardrobe and it truly showed what a thoughtful mother and adoring mother she is. Jolie shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. From award functions to movie premieres, Jolie has shown that there's no better red carpet date than your own kids. The adorable photos of her every red carpet appearance with her children show how much of a doting mom she is. We have seen Jolie's kids grow up into teenagers from a young age as they have accompanied the actress at several events while cheering for her amazing career and achievements. This photo from the Eternals red carpet was their latest outing together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This cute snap from the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil from 2019 showcases a Jolie flashing her widest smile as she poses along with her kids, Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox while also twinning with them in black outfits.
It was the sweetest moment when Angelina Jolie brought her son Pax Jolie-Pitt as her awards plus one at the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet. Pax looked like a dapper young man as he posed alongside his gorgeous mother. Tell us a better mother-son red carpet moment, we'll wait.
This photo showcases Angelina striking a pose alongside her sons Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt. Maddox is Angelina's first child, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002 when he was seven months old. Jolie and her then-husband Pitt had adopted Pax when he was a 3-year-old boy.
While we recently saw Jolie along with her all grown-up daughters sporting her upcycled dresses at the Eternals premiere, we love this throwback photo of the three from 2017 that captures Angelina sharing a sweet moment with Shiloh and Zahara on the red carpet.
One of the most recent photos of Jolie with her kids, this click from the London premiere of Eternals is frame-worthy as it captures a nice family moment between the actress and her kids as they share a laugh together.