6 times Angelina Jolie and her kids showed red carpet appearances can be a dazzling family affair

Angelina Jolie and her kids at Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie is a hands-on mom and it's always a delight to see how her kids never miss the opportunity to support her when it comes to her work. Over the years, the actress has several times brought her children along for movie premieres including very recently as they accompanied her for her Marvel film Eternals' premieres. The actress was recently in the news after it was seen that her daughters Zahara and Shiloh were seen wearing red carpet outfits that have been upcycled from her own wardrobe and it truly showed what a thoughtful mother and adoring mother she is. Jolie shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. From award functions to movie premieres, Jolie has shown that there's no better red carpet date than your own kids. The adorable photos of her every red carpet appearance with her children show how much of a doting mom she is. We have seen Jolie's kids grow up into teenagers from a young age as they have accompanied the actress at several events while cheering for her amazing career and achievements. This photo from the Eternals red carpet was their latest outing together.

Photo Credit : Getty Images