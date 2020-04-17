Home
Angelina Jolie's 5 INTERESTING quotes on motherhood show a mother is the best BFF one can have

Angelina Jolie's 5 INTERESTING quotes on motherhood show a mother is the best BFF one can have

Angelina Jolie's children are the apple of her eyes and are her true support system. Read on to find out the star's most interesting quotes about her children which will leave you in awe.
    Angelina's interesting quotes on motherhood and her children

    Angelina Jolie is truly a global icon and has been an inspiration to many. The actor, humanitarian, filmmaker and an activist is reportedly Hollywood’s highest paid actor. Angelina Jolie has delivered several brilliant performances including George Wallace, Gia, Girl, Interrupted, Changeling and First They Killed My Father to name a few. The actress was in a twelve year relationship with Brad Pitt before they got married in 2014. During their twelve-year relationship, the couple were dubbed "Brangelina"—a portmanteau coined by the entertainment media—and were the subject of worldwide media coverage. Unfortunately, after two years of marriage, the couple separated in September 2016. In her divorce filing, Jolie requested physical custody of their children. The couple is parents to six beautiful children. She is a mom to three sons and three daughters. Of the children, three were adopted internationally, while three are biological. Her beautiful children are named as Maddox Chivan, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Pax Thien and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline. Her children are truly the apple of her eyes and she often expresses her immense and deep love for all of them. Today we have for you some of her most heartfelt quotes about her children and motherhood which are hard to miss.

    On how her kids show her what true love is

    "I have never been romantic about it. I never believed in it, I think, until I had children. The moment I looked into Maddox's eyes in the orphanage, my entire world changed. And that was the first time I had experienced it."

    The best BFFs one can have!

    "They really help me so much. We're really such a unit. They're the best friends I've ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more."

    The best part about parenting

    "I tell my kids stories every night and I am always doing different voices. There's nothing that gives me more pleasure than entertaining my children." says the actress.

    The child's laugh is the best sound

    When asked about what makes her truly happy, she once said in an interview, "The sound of Zahara's laugh. She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy."

    She is so proud of her kids

    Angelina once quoted, "They're six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I'm very proud of them."

