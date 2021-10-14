From Gwyneth Paltrow to Angelina Jolie: We bet you didn’t know these 5 celebrities have famous parents

While making it in Hollywood doesn’t come easy, these star kids certainly had a kick-start. Being born into an A-list family means you're pretty much guaranteed to be famous if you want the lifestyle. As proof, we’re making a list of our favourite celebrities who you may not know but have famous parents!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kate Hudson: The actress comes with 2 famous parents! Her estranged father is musician Bill Hudson and actress Goldie Hawn is her mom!
Kaia Gerber: Not many know that supermodel Kaia Gerber is the daughter of 90’s supermodel, Cindy Crawford!
Gwyneth Paltrow: The Goop founder and Iron Man actress is the daughter of Meet The Fockers actress Blythe Danner!
Angelina Jolie: Angelina Jolie is the daughter of actor Jon Voigt. Although, Angie has been open about not having a relationship with her father.
Dakota johnson: Johnson comes with not one but 2 famous parents! The 50 Shades of Grey actress is the child of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith!