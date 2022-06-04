Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 6 red carpet moments of the actress that prove her style is timeless

    Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie has built a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry after more than two decades as an actress, producer, philanthropist, and, of course, red carpet chameleon. Angie keeps things simple, sensual, and never fails to bring her distinctive edge to the red carpet, whether she's wearing a menswear-inspired tux, a full-length ball gown, or exposing some leg (as she most notoriously did at the 2012 Oscars). On her 47th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best red carpet looks.

    Rome Film Festival 2021

    Lady in leather! The actress looked absolutely stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana number and strappy stilettos at the Rome Film Festival.

    Shining in silver

    Angelina Jolie turned heads in a metallic silver gown at the Rome Film Festival.

    Beauty in black

    Angie wore a dramatic black Atelier Versace gown and looked ravishing as ever.

    BAFTA red carpet

    The brunette beauty turned heads on the BAFTA red carpet in a form-fitting black Ralph & Russo gown and dangling diamond earrings

    Hollywood Film Awards

    It was all about the glam for the actress at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, where she rocked a silky silver robe-inspired Jenny Packham gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

    Oscars

    She may not have been up for an Oscar in 2014, but Jolie sparkled on the red carpet in a sheer, nude Elie Saab Couture gown with silver embellishments.

