Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 6 red carpet moments of the actress that prove her style is timeless

Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has built a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry after more than two decades as an actress, producer, philanthropist, and, of course, red carpet chameleon. Angie keeps things simple, sensual, and never fails to bring her distinctive edge to the red carpet, whether she's wearing a menswear-inspired tux, a full-length ball gown, or exposing some leg (as she most notoriously did at the 2012 Oscars). On her 47th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images