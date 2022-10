Anil Kapoor waves at the paps as he arrives at his mother Nirmal Kapoor's residence.

Often referred to as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in India. Diwali is primarily a Hindu festival but is celebrated by people across releigions. Bollywood is no exception to it. Today, we spotted the core family members of the Kapoor family celebrating Diwali at Nirmal Kapoor's residence. For those who are unaware, Nirmal Kapoor was married to late film producer Surinder Kapoor. She has 4 kids namely Reena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor. Today, we spotted Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor arriving at Nirmal Kapoor's residence.