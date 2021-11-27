5 Photos of Anil Kapoor that prove he is ageing like a fine wine

With films like Tezaab, Mr India, Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to his credit, Anil Kapoor continues to be the megastar he has always been. The actor has always been making headlines with his stunning looks, making everyone feel that he is supposedly getting younger with time. By looking at his pictures, it is impossible to believe that Anil Kapoor is the father of 3 adults. Be his style or his fitness, the actor always manages to grab everyone's attention with his looks even at this age. Here's a look at 5 photos of Anil Kapoor that prove he is ageing in reverse.
Photo Credit : Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Anil Kapoor looked exceedingly handsome in this semi-ethnic outfit posing at Mumbai's Gateway of India. In the picture, the veteran can be seen in a dashing avatar donning a white kurta, fitted linen pants paired with a linen jacket in ivory and white sneakers.
Photo Credit : Vaishnav Praveen/Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Anil Kapoor has always been lauded for looking younger than his age. The actor set the internet on fire with this picture of him posing with former co-stars Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and only looking their age. Anil Kapoor always says that the secret to his youthful look is happiness.
Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in B-town and there is absolutely no denying that. The actor shared this picture of him from Rajasthan and left us all pleasantly surprised.
Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has been setting major fitness goals with a perfect body. In the click, Anil can be seen showing off his muscular physique donning a white T-shirt and carrying a jacket over his shoulder.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Most of the B-town celebs shower their love on the pets and are often seen spending time with them. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen happily sitting with the little one on the sofa.