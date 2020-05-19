Advertisement
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor Anniversary Special: THESE adorable photos of the couple redefine love

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are truly one of the couples that revive your faith in love. As they celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary today, here are some of their most charming photos together.
    Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's PRICELESS moments

    Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have always defined the true meaning of love, companionship and togetherness. The couple has been together for 47 years leaving everyone in awe of their story. Sunita Kapoor has been the actor's biggest pillar of support all through these years. Anil Kapoor once took to his Instagram to speak candidly about his love life and their journey. In the post he wrote, “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me––that’s when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party––there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends. She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a modelling career & I was bekaar! We dated for 10 years––we travelled and grew together. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now the house will come, the kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married." On the occasion of their wedding anniversary today, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil and Sunita took to Instagram to share some endearing wishes that will make you smile. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both." while Sonam says, "36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films, not real life." On that note, have a look at the power couple's best photos that speak volumes of their love and bond!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Made for each other

    This is what being in young and in love looks like!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Charming as ever

    47 years together and counting for this amazingly charming couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The big day of happiness

    Malang star captioned this moment from their wedding as, "My fav #ki!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Couple goals

    Anil and Sunita's love story is one of a kind!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Endless love and endearment

    The star rightly captioned it as, "Love is like wine.. it gets better with time."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    Throwback to the time the couple posed with their beautiful girls Sonam and Rhea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Priceless memories to be cherished forever

    Rhea truly gave major nostalgia vibes as she captioned this as, "Leading the pack in the throwback. Family first kids! What a time this was!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

