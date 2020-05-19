/
/
/
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor Anniversary Special: THESE adorable photos of the couple redefine love
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor Anniversary Special: THESE adorable photos of the couple redefine love
Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are truly one of the couples that revive your faith in love. As they celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary today, here are some of their most charming photos together.
Written By
Ekta Varma
7168 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 19, 2020 12:30 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Comments
Enjoying his life without paying the little kids from Slumdog. Same on you AK!
Add new comment