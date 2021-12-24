Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Photos that prove he has a blockbuster family

Anil Kapoor is one of the top actors in the Bollywood film industry. Having an acting career spanning over four decades, he has done more than a hundred movies and have won various awards and accolades, including six Filmfare Awards, and two National Film Awards. Along with constantly making the headlines for his work, the actor is also often asked about his love story with his wife Sunita Kapoor. The couple are parents to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. On his 65th birthday, here's a look at adorable pictures of him with family.
The actor adores Sonam and Rhea and is often seen expressing his love for his daughters on social media. In the click, Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rhea can be seen donning ethnic outfits and posing for a picture-perfect frame.
Anil Kapoor and his family visited London, apparently to meet Anand and Sonam there. The family enjoyed their time and even went on to watch a play together.
During the Diwali celebrations in 2019, Anil Kapoor was seen spending time with the entire family including Karan and Anand. The family was all smiles as they posed together for a perfect picture.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been married for nearly four decades now. The couple dated for over a decade before they finally got married in 1984.
After Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding, the family was complete. The picture features Anil Kapoor with Sunita Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan, Sonam Kapoor along with Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani posing with a big smile.