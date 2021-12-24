1 / 6

Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Photos that prove he has a blockbuster family

Anil Kapoor is one of the top actors in the Bollywood film industry. Having an acting career spanning over four decades, he has done more than a hundred movies and have won various awards and accolades, including six Filmfare Awards, and two National Film Awards. Along with constantly making the headlines for his work, the actor is also often asked about his love story with his wife Sunita Kapoor. The couple are parents to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. On his 65th birthday, here's a look at adorable pictures of him with family.

Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Anil Kapoor's Instagram