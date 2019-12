1 / 8

Mr.India star Anil Kapoor THESE pictures will leave you surprised

The "evergreen" actor of Bollywood turns 63. Anil Kapoor has legit proved he can still be a competition to all the youngsters in Bollywood and we really want to know the secret to his youthful looks. It's not only Bollywood that Kapoor has conquered, but the actor has also starred in the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Slumdog Millionaire (2008) as well as tried his hand at television with the popular series 24. In Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is a two-time National Film Award winner and has six Filmfare Awards in his repertoire. With such an illustrious career of forty-odd years, Anil has always been an underrated actor. As he celebrates his 63rd birthday today, i.e. December 24, 2019, we have for you these stunning rare images of the evergreen star.

