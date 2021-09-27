Anil Kapoor to Milind Soman: 5 Bollywood actors who have aged like fine wine

Can any one of you say that Anil Kapoor is the father of 3 adults? This man exactly looks the same like he used to when he had stepped into the industry. In fact, we can only say that he is looking younger day by day. Be it his fitness or his style they always attract everyone’s attention and fans love the actor’s enthusiasm even at this age. With a sharp suit, a hair cut that gave younger men major complex, Anil Kapoor knows exactly what suits him the best.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Another perfect example of an actor who is ageing like a fine wine is Suniel Shetty. His physique and built is such that it can still give competition to younger generation actors. If one looks at his fitness regime then you would know that the actor can do many such things that the younger gen cannot even think of doing. No wonder, he still is one of the most good-looking man in the industry.
There is no chance of not having Milind Soman on this list. It would literally be a crime if we did not include his name here. He can be called the flag bearer of men who are ageing like a fine wine. Be it back in the 90s or now in 2021, Milind had a huge female following then and his female following is only increasing by the day. His fitness even at this age is something that many can only dream of.
The man who once charmed everyone with his chocolaty boy looks still holds the power to make any female fan fall weak on her knees. From his boyish charm to his current macho self, if there's anything that hasn't changed about Maddy it would be his jaw-dropping smile. A little older, but still the same.
Akshay Kumar has always stunned his fans with the kind of stunts he performs with so much ease. Well, not only his stunts, even his infectious smile, his style of romance and his fit body charms everyone. Even almost 30 years later our man is still jumping off buildings and making our hearts race fast. But now he also has his uber-cool personality and his salt and pepper beard to set the hearts of his female fans aflutter.