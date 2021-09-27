Anil Kapoor to Milind Soman: 5 Bollywood actors who have aged like fine wine

1 / 5

Anil Kapoor

Can any one of you say that Anil Kapoor is the father of 3 adults? This man exactly looks the same like he used to when he had stepped into the industry. In fact, we can only say that he is looking younger day by day. Be it his fitness or his style they always attract everyone’s attention and fans love the actor’s enthusiasm even at this age. With a sharp suit, a hair cut that gave younger men major complex, Anil Kapoor knows exactly what suits him the best.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla