1 / 6

Anil Kapoor’s pictures with his children

Anil Kapoor is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry. Having an acting career spanning more than four decades, he has appeared in hundred movies also winning many awards and accolades, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Along with being in the headlines for his work on-screen, the actor is also often talked about for his love story with wife, Sunita Kapoor. The couple has been together for 48 years and have always been with each other like a solid rock through thick and thin. The couple are parents to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor and a son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Even though Anil Kapoor has been constantly working in the Bollywood industry, he never fails to spend time with his family and give them utmost importance, keeping them as his first priority. Here are adorable pictures of Anil Kapoor with his children, Rhea, Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan, that will prove the actor is a complete family man and a great father to all three of his children. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram