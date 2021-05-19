Happy Wedding Anniversary Sunita & Anil Kapoor: PICS of the celeb couple as they complete 37 years of marriage

1 / 8

Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s pictures

Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have always defined the meaning of true love, companionship. They are one most adored Bollywood couples who have been together for 48 years, leaving everyone in awe of their love story. Anil Kapoor has often revealed through many media interactions that Sunita Kapoor has always been the actor’s biggest support and has been there for him, standing like a rock, through thick and thin. Sharing a heart-warming post for wife Sunita Kapoor on his official social media handle, the actor revealed that it was a mutual friend of the two that gave his number to Sunita in order to play a prank on him and that is when he had a conversation with her for the first time and immediately fell in love with her. He then revealed that they started talking to each other and as they got to know each other better, and understood that they had found their “the one”. The celebrity revealed that when he got his first break, Meri Jung and started to feel a little settled in life, he called Sunita and said that he wants to get married the next day. He said, “It is now or never” and the two tied the knot the next day, on May 19, 1984. The couple are parents to two beautiful daughters, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor and a son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Today, as Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor complete 37 years of being married with each other, here are some adorable pictures of the two that will prove their eternal love. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Anil Kapoor Instagram