Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Anil Kapoor
  4. Happy Wedding Anniversary Sunita & Anil Kapoor: PICS of the celeb couple as they complete 37 years of marriage

Happy Wedding Anniversary Sunita & Anil Kapoor: PICS of the celeb couple as they complete 37 years of marriage

Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor celebrate their 37 years of being in a strong and happy marriage. Read ahead to take a look at their adorable pictures.
4432 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s pictures

    Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s pictures

    Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have always defined the meaning of true love, companionship. They are one most adored Bollywood couples who have been together for 48 years, leaving everyone in awe of their love story. Anil Kapoor has often revealed through many media interactions that Sunita Kapoor has always been the actor’s biggest support and has been there for him, standing like a rock, through thick and thin. Sharing a heart-warming post for wife Sunita Kapoor on his official social media handle, the actor revealed that it was a mutual friend of the two that gave his number to Sunita in order to play a prank on him and that is when he had a conversation with her for the first time and immediately fell in love with her. He then revealed that they started talking to each other and as they got to know each other better, and understood that they had found their “the one”. The celebrity revealed that when he got his first break, Meri Jung and started to feel a little settled in life, he called Sunita and said that he wants to get married the next day. He said, “It is now or never” and the two tied the knot the next day, on May 19, 1984. The couple are parents to two beautiful daughters, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor and a son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Today, as Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor complete 37 years of being married with each other, here are some adorable pictures of the two that will prove their eternal love. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Anil Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor get clicked together while getting sun-kissed.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 8
    Forever promises

    Forever promises

    Sunita and Anil make a promise to stay together forever while getting married.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 8
    The perfect couple

    The perfect couple

    The two get clicked during their initial days of marriage attending an event together.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 8
    The way he looks at her

    The way he looks at her

    Anil Kapoor gets clicked adoring wife Sunita Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Celebrations

    Celebrations

    The celebrity couple get clicked at their family function.

    Photo Credit : Anil Kapoor Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Sunita and Anil hug each other while twinning in black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Anil Kapoor Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor get clicked candidly while on a vacation.

    Photo Credit : Anil Kapoor Instagram

close