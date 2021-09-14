PHOTOS of Anil Kapoor that prove age is just a number

1 / 6

Pictures of Anil Kapoor leaving fans guessing his real age

Anil Kapoor is an A-lister and one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood industry. Having a long-spanning career for over four decades, Anil Kapoor has appeared in over a hundred movies, being acknowledged with many awards and accolades, which also include two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. The actor is often praised for his hard work and dedication towards acting and has always gotten under the skin of every character he is playing on-screen. The 64-year-old actor is the father of two married daughters and a son and has always being a doting dad. But, looking at Anil Kapoor, no one can tell that he is the father of three adults, as he has successfully maintained a good physique. Here are pictures of Anil Kapoor that will leave fans awestruck, never being able to guess his age. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla