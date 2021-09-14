PHOTOS of Anil Kapoor that prove age is just a number

Anil Kapoor is an A-lister and one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood industry. Having a long-spanning career for over four decades, Anil Kapoor has appeared in over a hundred movies, being acknowledged with many awards and accolades, which also include two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. The actor is often praised for his hard work and dedication towards acting and has always gotten under the skin of every character he is playing on-screen. The 64-year-old actor is the father of two married daughters and a son and has always being a doting dad. But, looking at Anil Kapoor, no one can tell that he is the father of three adults, as he has successfully maintained a good physique. Here are pictures of Anil Kapoor that will leave fans awestruck, never being able to guess his age. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Anil Kapoor looks as elegant as ever in his sharp ethnic attire, having a diamond-studded brooch, and hair well set.
Anil Kapoor gives major workout motivation to millions as he shares his intense fitness regime and post-workout picture.
The actor gets clicked candidly by the paparazzi, where he looks dashing in his yellow and grey kurta, having black round sunglasses on.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Anil Kapoor setting the internet on fire as he shares a picture from his “morning walk” at the beach, flaunting his fit body.
Anil Kapoor makes fans go crazy over his smile as he shares a picture of himself wearing a blue outfit along with sunglasses of the same shade.