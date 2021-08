1 / 6

Anil Kapoor's photos with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is a popular name and one of the top actors in the Bollywood industry. He is amongst the highest-paid actors in the industry. He has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Along with being in the headlines for his performances on-screen, Anil Kapoor is also many-a-times praised for being a true gentleman and a complete family man. Having completed 48 years with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, the actor is the proud father of Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Even though, all three are equal to the parents, their only son is said to be a complete “mumma’s boy” and the girls are always spoilt by their father. Here are pictures of Anil Kapoor with his daughters, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, which prove that they share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla