5 adorable moments of Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Shetty

Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani is married to businessman Rohit Reddy. The couple met through coincidence but it was destiny that brought them together. The couple dated for some years, and like a perfect gentleman, he approached her family for her hand for marriage. The couple tied the knot in both Sindhi and Telugu traditions in 2013. The couple was blessed with an adorable son in 2021. On the birthday of Anita’s husband, here are some mushy moments of the couple. This picture is from their birthday celebration of the couple from the last night.
Photo Credit : Anita Hassandani instagram
In the picture, Rohit Reddy is looking adorably at his wife Anita as they are dressed up for a party. She commented, “No you can’t hire my watchman as your photographer Woh sirf aur sirf Merra hai! Happy happy Diwali From me and MINE”.
This is a picture of the couple from their trip to the Maldives. In the candid picture, they are seen enjoying their time together.
This is a throwback picture of the couple from their dating days. Rohit is seen hugging Anita lovingly as she is wearing a happy birthday tiara.
It is a beautiful selfie of the couple as Anita hugged Rohit lovingly. She captioned, “He is cute sometimes”