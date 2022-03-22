5 adorable moments of Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Shetty

1 / 5

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy pics

Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani is married to businessman Rohit Reddy. The couple met through coincidence but it was destiny that brought them together. The couple dated for some years, and like a perfect gentleman, he approached her family for her hand for marriage. The couple tied the knot in both Sindhi and Telugu traditions in 2013. The couple was blessed with an adorable son in 2021. On the birthday of Anita’s husband, here are some mushy moments of the couple. This picture is from their birthday celebration of the couple from the last night.

Photo Credit : Anita Hassandani instagram