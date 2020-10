1 / 10

Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy style has left fans surprised, check PHOTOS to know why

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have proved why they are the coolest yet again with an adorable announcement of their pregnancy earlier this month. The duo who kept the 'good news' the same under wraps until this month was spending their Babymoon with their closest friends in the industry. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the popular and most loved couples of the telly industry. Though Rohit is not an actor, he is a social media star due to his health and fitness videos and pictures along with some really fun videos. Rohit first spotted the actress outside the gym. Later, he saw her outside the pub. In an interview with a leading daily, he revealed, “One day I saw her outside a pub, waiting for her car and decided to approach her. I went like a hero and approached her with the corniest lines, she was startled. That was a brief encounter.” The couple tied the knot on October, 2013, in Goa in the presence of their close friends and family. As for Anita, she has been a part of the industry since the past 19 years now and has starred in the hit shows namely Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the latest being Naagin. Anita has also been a part of several movies like Kucch To Hai, Yeh Dil, Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa, Ragini MMS 2 to name a few. Her style is something fans love apart from her on-screen performances. She is the master of all looks and her western wear is equally appealing if we might add. So today, we went through her recent photos on Instagram and picked out what we think are some of her finest maternity looks in recent times. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram