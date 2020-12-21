Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy can't take their eyes off each other in these romantic photos

1 / 10

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's romantic pictures

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most loved couples of the Telly industry. The beautiful couple who got married in October 2013 have been giving fans and followers major relationship goals since then. The couple is now expecting their first child and are beyond excited and happy to welcome a new addition to their family. Recently, Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand baby shower for Anita. The bash was graced by many celebrities including Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza and more. Anita and Rohit took to social media and shared pictures giving fans an insight into the grand bash. As many already know, Anita is very active on social media. Ever since announcing her pregnancy, she has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow. Other than that, Anita's romantic moments with hubby Rohit also always grab attention. It's been seven long years for their marriage and they are madly and deeply in love with each other. Speaking of that, here's a look at times the couple was so much in love they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram