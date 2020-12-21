Advertisement
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy can't take their eyes off each other in these romantic photos

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Today, take a look at their romantic pictures.
    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's romantic pictures

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most loved couples of the Telly industry. The beautiful couple who got married in October 2013 have been giving fans and followers major relationship goals since then. The couple is now expecting their first child and are beyond excited and happy to welcome a new addition to their family. Recently, Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand baby shower for Anita. The bash was graced by many celebrities including Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza and more. Anita and Rohit took to social media and shared pictures giving fans an insight into the grand bash. As many already know, Anita is very active on social media. Ever since announcing her pregnancy, she has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow. Other than that, Anita's romantic moments with hubby Rohit also always grab attention. It's been seven long years for their marriage and they are madly and deeply in love with each other. Speaking of that, here's a look at times the couple was so much in love they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Too cute to handle

    Anita simply captioned this pic with a yellow heart emoji.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Babymooniversary

    This picture has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Beautiful couple

    They are also one of the most stylish couples in the industry and this picture is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Deeply in love

    This picture speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Picture perfect

    How mesmerising is this snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Love is in the air

    They are truly relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Awwdorable!

    Could they be anymore perfect?

    Photo Credit : Rohit Reddy Instagram

    Made for each other

    This picture of the couple looking at each other is cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram

    Never letting her go

    They are the happiest around each other.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram