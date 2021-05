1 / 6

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s lavish house in the Mumbai city

Anita Hassanandani is a very popular name in the entertainment industry of this country. She has done some great work in the Hindi television, Bollywood, and South Indian movie industry and has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Along with making the headlines for her great on-screen performances, Anita Hassanandani is also often making the news for sharing adorable pictures and videos with husband, Rohit Reddy. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021, and named the little baby boy, Aaravv Reddy. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy met each other for the time at a gym where it was love at first sight for the businessman. Having met each other a couple of times more, the actor too realized that she has found her “the one”. Their Telugu-Sindhi wedding ceremony took place in Goa in October 2013. Both of them have achieved great heights in their successful careers and have bought a beautiful and lavish house for themselves and their baby boy. Here are pictures of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s lavish house in Mumbai that will give their fans and followers some major interior designing goals while making a house. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram