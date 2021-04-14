Advertisement
Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: Adorable PHOTOS of the television actor with Rohit and Aaravv Reddy

Anita Hassanandani’s adorable pictures with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv Reddy prove that they are the two most important people in her life. Read ahead to take a look.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2021 10:12 am
  • 1 / 8
    Anita Hassanandani’s adorable pictures with husband and son

    Anita Hassanandani, born on April 14, 1981, is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. Anita and husband Rohit Reddy have been making the headlines as they welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021 and have been leaving fans in “awe” by sharing the pictures of their adorable little Babyboy, Aaravv Reddy. The celebrity couple have always been adored by many who have always followed their lovestory. Rohit, who first saw Anita at a gym fell in love at first sight not knowing that she is an actor but never had the courage to speak to her. One day, when he found Anita Hassanandani waiting outside a pub, he approached her. This brief meeting of led to the start of a beautiful friendship as the actor too eventually fell in love with the businessman. Their Telugu-Sindi wedding ceremony took place in Goa in October 2013 and the two have been in a happy and solid relationship ever since, having added a new member to their family. Today, as Anita Hassanandani turns a year older, here are pictures of the actor with her husband and her son that will prove that they are the most important people in her life. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Hugs and kisses

    Anita Hassanandani gets clicked candidly while Rohit Reddy kisses her on her cheeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    “I love you 3000”

    Anita holding her babyboy in her arms as they both twin in white colour clothes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Turning from two-to-three

    The actor’s family picture with her two lifelines.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    The magical moment

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy get clicked candidly as they hold the newborn Aaravv in their arms for the first time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    “Perfect life in a selfie”

    The celebrity’s selfie holding her son Aarav in her arms smiling into the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    “Blessed with the best”

    Anita and Rohit Reddy adoring Aaravv while revealing that they are “blessed with the best”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have happy faces on as they get clicked together flaunting the actor’s babybump.

    Photo Credit : Instagram