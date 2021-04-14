Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: Adorable PHOTOS of the television actor with Rohit and Aaravv Reddy

1 / 8

Anita Hassanandani’s adorable pictures with husband and son

Anita Hassanandani, born on April 14, 1981, is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. Anita and husband Rohit Reddy have been making the headlines as they welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021 and have been leaving fans in “awe” by sharing the pictures of their adorable little Babyboy, Aaravv Reddy. The celebrity couple have always been adored by many who have always followed their lovestory. Rohit, who first saw Anita at a gym fell in love at first sight not knowing that she is an actor but never had the courage to speak to her. One day, when he found Anita Hassanandani waiting outside a pub, he approached her. This brief meeting of led to the start of a beautiful friendship as the actor too eventually fell in love with the businessman. Their Telugu-Sindi wedding ceremony took place in Goa in October 2013 and the two have been in a happy and solid relationship ever since, having added a new member to their family. Today, as Anita Hassanandani turns a year older, here are pictures of the actor with her husband and her son that will prove that they are the most important people in her life. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram