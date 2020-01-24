Home
Anita Hassanandani is a travel junkie and THESE pictures are a proof 

Anita Hassanandani is a travel junkie and THESE pictures are a proof 

Anita Hassanandani has an impeccable style sense, and always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in her vacation pictures. Here’s a look at the actresses vacation pictures which are pure travel goals. 
    Anita Hassanandani is a travel junkie

    Anita Hassanandani is a travel junkie

    Anita Hassanandani is one of the most celebrated actresses in the TV industry. She has earned immense success in the TV industry and is well recognised for her acting skills. Though she failed to make a mark in Bollywood, she is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the industry. She has done multiple shows, over the years, and her debut performance in ‘ Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’ was appreciated. She earned a lot of fame for her role as Shagun Arora for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, for which she became the talk of every household. She has also been part of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Naagin 3 in which she portrayed the role fo Visakha, and would be soon seen in the next season of this popular show. On her personal side, Anita who’s married to Rohit Reddy, keeps sharing selfies, vacay and romantic pictures with him. They are indeed a treat to the eyes. The actress also has an impeccable style sense, and always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in her vacation pictures. Here’s a look at the actresses vacation pictures which are pure travel goals. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sun-kissed beauty  

    Sun-kissed beauty  

    Anita looks beautiful in this sun-kissed photograph of hers. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pool time  

    Pool time  

    The actress seems to have a great time in the pool. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying in Red  

    Slaying in Red  

    Anita’s red floral dress suits her, as she is all smiles while posing.  

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy in neon  

    Happy in neon  

    The diva nails her neon dress with hat. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That evening glow  

    That evening glow  

    Anita looks breathtakingly stunning while posing amidst the sunset. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Goa time

    Goa time

    The actress is seen pulling off a checked dress with perfection. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Romantic indeed

    Romantic indeed

    The love birds are keeping all the love in a photograph. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    By the hill 

    By the hill 

    Anita’s natural beauty is indeed a treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

