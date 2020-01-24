Anita Hassanandani is a travel junkie and THESE pictures are a proof 

1 / 9

Anita Hassanandani is a travel junkie

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most celebrated actresses in the TV industry. She has earned immense success in the TV industry and is well recognised for her acting skills. Though she failed to make a mark in Bollywood, she is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the industry. She has done multiple shows, over the years, and her debut performance in ‘ Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’ was appreciated. She earned a lot of fame for her role as Shagun Arora for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, for which she became the talk of every household. She has also been part of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Naagin 3 in which she portrayed the role fo Visakha, and would be soon seen in the next season of this popular show. On her personal side, Anita who’s married to Rohit Reddy, keeps sharing selfies, vacay and romantic pictures with him. They are indeed a treat to the eyes. The actress also has an impeccable style sense, and always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in her vacation pictures. Here’s a look at the actresses vacation pictures which are pure travel goals.

