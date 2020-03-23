Home
Anita Hassanandani's Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit

Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular stars of the TV industry. She is also one of the fittest celebrities. She always takes time out of her busy schedule to work out and stay fit and healthy. Today, we bring to you some of her fitness secrets.
1810 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Anita Hassanandani's Fitness Secrets

    Anita Hassanandani's Fitness Secrets

    Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular stars of the TV industry. Though the actress failed to make a mark in Bollywood, she has earned success in the TV industry. She is one of the most loved actresses and has been a part of several shows. The stunning actress earned immense recognition for her spectacular performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Shagun Arora. She is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 4. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she is an active celebrity. The actress often shares her stunning vacay pictures, romantic photos with husband Rohit Reddy and behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of Naagin. The actress most regularly posts pictures with her co-star Nia Sharma and keeps her million fans and followers entertained. No doubt, Anita is one busy lady. However, despite being busy, she always takes time out of her busy schedule to work out and stay fit and healthy. Today, we bring to you some of her fitness secrets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The Naagin actress is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout routine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Workout regime

    Workout regime

    The actress does skipping and running to get in the shape. She also swears by dancing to stay fit and healthy. The Naagin star does weight training exercises as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Best time to workout

    Best time to workout

    The actress believes the best time to work out is early morning on an empty stomach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Yoga

    Yoga

    She also swears by yoga as it helps a lot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The morning ritual of the actress

    The morning ritual of the actress

    When it comes to the morning ritual, Anita drinks a liter of water with a little bit of salt mixed in it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Total foodie

    Total foodie

    The actress is a big time foodie but it doesn't stop her from eating healthy and following her diet. She mainly focus on eating a healthy and balanced diet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

