Anita Hassanandani's recent snaps and tricks of how she managed to conceal her pregnancy; See PHOTOS

Anita Hassanandani managed to keep her pregnancy hidden for the longest time and here are some pictures where she used her style statements to conceal her baby bump.
14772 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    How actress Anita Hassanandani managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps

    Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy recently revealed in the most adorable way that they are expecting their first child soon. One of the most loved actresses in the telly world, Anita gained a lot of popularity with the show Kkavyanjali in 2005, and had featured in films and series before that as well.. She was seen in the horror movie Krishna Cottage opposite Sohail Khan, which was a sleeper hit. The actress then stepped into the role of an antagonist with her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita was last seen in Naagin as a shape-shifting snake named Vishakha. The actress is widely popular due to her social media PDA with her husband, Rohit Reddy who is a businessman and we are not complaining. The actress is known to be a travel enthusiast and her style and beauty make us sigh over her social media. The actress managed to keep her big news a secret and despite being an avid social media user, Anita managed to conceal her baby bump and waited for the right time to share the good news with her fans. Today, take a look at few of these photos in which the actress managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Be a selfie expert

    Selfies are legit the best way to let your followers focus just on your pretty face .

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Let people focus more on styling

    The actress styled her looks in such a way with stylish accessories that they steal all the attention from your eyes.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Smart outfits

    The way she wore layered outfits was yet another stellar move to conceal her baby bump.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 5 / 8
    'Object' defining

    Yet another smart trick to hold a beautiful object just near your torso to steal the focus from your baby bump.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Group photos

    Anita's selfies with her friends too had just her face and her friends too made sure to share photos where her baby bump was concealed.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Breezy and casual

    The actress opted for outfits like kaftans or loose dresses.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Large shirts

    The actress added colourful and comfortable shirts to her looks.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

