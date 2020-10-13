Anita Hassanandani's recent snaps and tricks of how she managed to conceal her pregnancy; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

How actress Anita Hassanandani managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy recently revealed in the most adorable way that they are expecting their first child soon. One of the most loved actresses in the telly world, Anita gained a lot of popularity with the show Kkavyanjali in 2005, and had featured in films and series before that as well.. She was seen in the horror movie Krishna Cottage opposite Sohail Khan, which was a sleeper hit. The actress then stepped into the role of an antagonist with her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita was last seen in Naagin as a shape-shifting snake named Vishakha. The actress is widely popular due to her social media PDA with her husband, Rohit Reddy who is a businessman and we are not complaining. The actress is known to be a travel enthusiast and her style and beauty make us sigh over her social media. The actress managed to keep her big news a secret and despite being an avid social media user, Anita managed to conceal her baby bump and waited for the right time to share the good news with her fans. Today, take a look at few of these photos in which the actress managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram