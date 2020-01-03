Home
Anita Hassanandani's THESE saree looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; Check it out

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the TV industry. She has an impeccable sense of style and always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in a saree. Here's a look at times she nailed the saree look with sheer elegance.
  • 1 / 10
    Anita's best saree looks

    Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular and loved actresses of the TV industry. Though she failed to make a mark in Bollywood, Anita has earned success in the TV industry. Over the years, she has done multiple shows. Her first role was in the serial "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii." She later earned recognition for her commendable performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein she essayed the role of Shagun Arora. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 3 in which she portrayed the role of Vishakha. On the personal side, Anita, who is married to Rohit Reddy, keeps sharing selfies, vacay and romantic pics with beau on social media. If you follow the gorgeous actress on Instagram, then you'd agree that she has an impeccable sense of style. Be it rocking a boss lady look effortlessly or slaying in traditional looks, Anita has done it all. Her style quotient is always up to the mark. The actress always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in a saree. Her stylish appearances in sarees are proof that she looks beyond stunning. Here's a look at times she nailed the saree look with sheer elegance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Pretty as always

    Her smile just adds more beauty to the photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Lady in white

    The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in the white saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Stunning

    Anita has her own style and we are totally in love with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Simplicity at its best

    We want to steal this beautiful saree!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    So elegant

    The beauty has always been experimental with style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Lady in black

    We are so in love with this saree! Also, it looks amazing on her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Stunner

    Right from keeping it casual in a plain saree or going all out in bright saree, Anita's saree game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Beautiful as always

    This saree is a complete steal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Gorgeous

    The stunning diva is indeed a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

