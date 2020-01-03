Anita Hassanandani's THESE saree looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; Check it out

1 / 10

Anita's best saree looks

Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular and loved actresses of the TV industry. Though she failed to make a mark in Bollywood, Anita has earned success in the TV industry. Over the years, she has done multiple shows. Her first role was in the serial "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii." She later earned recognition for her commendable performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein she essayed the role of Shagun Arora. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 3 in which she portrayed the role of Vishakha. On the personal side, Anita, who is married to Rohit Reddy, keeps sharing selfies, vacay and romantic pics with beau on social media. If you follow the gorgeous actress on Instagram, then you'd agree that she has an impeccable sense of style. Be it rocking a boss lady look effortlessly or slaying in traditional looks, Anita has done it all. Her style quotient is always up to the mark. The actress always manages to look breathtakingly stunning in a saree. Her stylish appearances in sarees are proof that she looks beyond stunning. Here's a look at times she nailed the saree look with sheer elegance.

Photo Credit : Instagram