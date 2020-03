1 / 6

Anita Hassanandani's bikini photos

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani is no doubt a beauty without any bounds, she gained a lot of popularity with the show Kkavyanjali in 2005 and then there was no turning back for the actress. The actress' stunning on-screen performances have kept her fans glued to her shows. The actress was also seen in the horror movie, Krishna Cottage opposite Sohail Khan which was a sleeper hit. The actress then stepped into the role of an antagonist with her role in Yeh Hain Mohabatein which also starred actress Divyanka Tripathi in the leading role had audience loving the show for outstanding performance by the entire cast of the show. The actress is widely popular due to her social media display of affection with her husband, Rohit Reddy who is a businessman and we are not complaining. There daily couple videos along with updates from their private life have us loving both Anita and Rohit a lot. The actress is known to be a travel enthusiast and her style and beauty have us drooling over her social media already. Let's take a look at these photos of the actress in bikini which prove that the diva is still a heartthrob.

Photo Credit : Instagram