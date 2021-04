1 / 8

Anita Hassanandani’s lesser-known facts

Anita Hassanandani is a popular actress in the Indian entertainment industry. She is best known for her high rated TRP serials like Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin among others. Anita was born in Mumbai on April 14, 1981. The actor tied the knot with businessman Rohit Reddy on October 14, 2013 at a private wedding ceremony in Goa. On October 10, 2020, the celebrity couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first baby. Anita has been making the headlines as they welcomed their first child into this world on February 9, 2021. Anita and Rohit have named their adorable little baby boy as Aaravv and are often spotted sharing his pictures on the social media. The toddler also has his own Instagram account which is run by his parents. While people may know everything about Anita Hassanandani’s current professional and personal life, there are some lesser-known facts that might leave her fans and followers surprised. Today, as Anita Hassanandani turns a year older, here are some of her lesser-known facts that fans need to know. Read further ahead to know more about Anita Hassanandani’s lesser-known facts.

Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani Instagram