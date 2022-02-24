Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi: Check out the list of contestants of show ‘Smart Jodi’

New reality show named Smart Jodi is going to go on-air very soon. The show has come with a new and innovative concept where the contestants will be celebrity couples. It will be comprising tasks and entertaining games, which have to be performed by the contestant couples. It will be testing the compatibility, connection, understanding, and much more between the participating couples. The show will start airing this weekend, so here is a peek into the list of participant couples.
The couple had been dating for some years and finally tied the knot in December 2021. They had a grand wedding, which was attended by numerous of their industry friends. Ankita became popular from show Pavitra Rishta and Vicky Jain is a businessman.
Maine Pyar Kia fame beautiful actress Bhagyashree will be first time coming on a show as a participant, with her husband. The couple got married in 1990.
The cute couple has been working together on the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin. They got married in November 2021 in Ujjain, the hometown of Neil Bhatt.
Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan is quite popular for his entertainment factor. He is married to Natalya Ilina, and the couple tied the knot in 2020.
Daayan fame actress Monalisa will be participating with her husband Vikraant Singh. The couple got married in 2017. Vikraant has proposed to her inside the Bigg Boss house.
