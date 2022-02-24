Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi: Check out the list of contestants of show ‘Smart Jodi’

1 / 5

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

New reality show named Smart Jodi is going to go on-air very soon. The show has come with a new and innovative concept where the contestants will be celebrity couples. It will be comprising tasks and entertaining games, which have to be performed by the contestant couples. It will be testing the compatibility, connection, understanding, and much more between the participating couples. The show will start airing this weekend, so here is a peek into the list of participant couples. The couple had been dating for some years and finally tied the knot in December 2021. They had a grand wedding, which was attended by numerous of their industry friends. Ankita became popular from show Pavitra Rishta and Vicky Jain is a businessman.

Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram