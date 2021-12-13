5 Looks of Ankita Lokhande that prove she will be the most beautiful bride

1 / 6

Every time Ankita Lokhande stunned us with her ethnic looks

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot together. The gorgeous bride-to-be is treating her fans with some glamorous pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. One look at Ankita Lokhande's social media and you will get to know the great amount of affection the actress has for ethnic wear. Be it an award show or a festival, Ankita never misses a chance to put on her gorgeous ethnic avatar. And the way she carries her ensembles serves as a major inspiration. Having seen her playing various roles and having adored them all, here's a glimpse at how she might look on her wedding day.

Photo Credit : Tanmay Khutal/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram