5 Looks of Ankita Lokhande that prove she will be the most beautiful bride

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot together. The gorgeous bride-to-be is treating her fans with some glamorous pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. One look at Ankita Lokhande's social media and you will get to know the great amount of affection the actress has for ethnic wear. Be it an award show or a festival, Ankita never misses a chance to put on her gorgeous ethnic avatar. And the way she carries her ensembles serves as a major inspiration. Having seen her playing various roles and having adored them all, here's a glimpse at how she might look on her wedding day.
Photo Credit : Tanmay Khutal/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram
Exuding the bridal charm, Ankita looked like an incarnation of graceful beauty in her magnificent pink and green saree featuring a thick border with gold detailing. She accessorised her glam look with a gold choker and a traditional mundavalya.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande's Instagram
Ankita grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning look in a red saree. She paired her saree with an intricate sequin work blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and a multi-layer neckpiece.
Ankita donned a gorgeous green saree and looked glamourous as always. The actress took the festive vibes to a different level with her saree look featuring a cut sleeve blouse with self-work on it.
Ankita certainly knows how to rock a traditional ensemble in style. She donned a yellow Kurta and teamed it up with a matching dupatta and palazzo. She accessorized her glam look with a pair of earrings and a pearl necklace.
Photo Credit : Abhidnya bhave/Ankita Lokhande's Instgaram
She looked like fire personified in her pink saree featuring a broad golden border at the pallu. She teamed it up with a short-sleeved pink blouse and carried a matching stole that had hues of golden shapes in it along with some tassels hanging.